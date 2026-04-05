‘64 lakh people receiving subsidised food grains’

new delhi: More than 64 lakh people in Delhi are receiving subsidised food grains under the public distribution system (PDS), with the government continuing free rations till December 2028, according to official data.

The figures show that 64,93,601 beneficiaries across 14,28,475 households are currently covered. Of these, 62,46,786 beneficiaries fall under the Priority Household (PHH) category, while 2,46,815 are covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), meant for the poorest families.

For many families, the PDS remains a critical lifeline. In resettlement colonies and low-income neighbourhoods, monthly ration supplies often determine whether kitchens can run through the month without additional borrowing.

Officials state that Delhi has 13 districts and 70 circles aligned with assembly constituencies to manage distribution. Food grains are supplied through a network supported by six Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns located in Mayapuri, Okhla, Pusa, Narela, Ghevra and Shaktinagar.

In addition, two sugar godowns operated by the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation are located in Ghazipur and Siraspur. Under the current entitlement, AAY cardholders receive 28 kg of wheat, 7 kg of rice and 1 kg of sugar per card every month. PHH beneficiaries are entitled to 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice per unit, as per the data.