63-yr-old ex-JNU employee held for duping professor of over Rs 11 crore

A 63-year-old former JNU employee was arrested for allegedly duping professors of the varsity and IIT Delhi of more than Rs 11 crore on the pretext of providing affordable housing project under the guise of DDA’s purported land-pooling policy, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as P D Gaikwad, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, they said.

An FIR was registered on the complaints of these professors.

It was alleged that in 2015, Gaikwad, who was working as a scientific officer at the university’s School of Environmental Sciences, formed the Noble Socio-Scientific Welfare Organisation (NSSWO) claiming to provide affordable housing, police said.

He allegedly made a presentation and lured them to become members of the organisation. In his capacity as the president of the organisation, Gaikwad provided them details

of a proposed housing project under DDA’s purported land-pooling policy for which he said the NSSWO was in the process of procuring land in the proposed L-Zone, a senior police officer said.

The complainants became members of the NSSWO and booked units in the proposed project. The complainants paid membership fees and payments for their flats, police said