63-year-old woman injured as duo snatches bag from moving auto near Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Two men riding a scooter allegedly snatched the handbag of a 63-year-old woman while she was travelling in a moving auto-rickshaw near the rear side of the Red Fort in north Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Arjit Arora (31) and Ravi Malik (33), and were arrested on Sunday evening. The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, a freelance beautician residing in Civil Lines, was returning home from Daryaganj around 10.30 am. The accused on a grey scooter approached her auto, police said. “The pillion rider forcefully snatched her handbag containing Rs 20,000 in cash, a silver chain and documents. During this, the woman fell from the moving auto-rickshaw and suffered injuries. She was later admitted to Tirath Ram Hospital,” a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kotwali police station and an investigation was launched. The police eventually identified a scooter seen fleeing the area and traced its registration to Md Zeeshan Ahmed, the officer added.

Police traced the suspects to Daryaganj and arrested them the same evening. Both confessed, citing drug addiction and financial stress. Malik had bought the scooter on instalments. The stolen bag, Rs 6,000 and the vehicle

were recovered.