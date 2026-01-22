62-yr-old woman jumps to death from eighth floor

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old former Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) vice-president died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a residential building in the Vasant Kunj South area on Wednesday morning, police said.



The incident was reported at around 8.49 am through a PCR call to the Vasant Kunj South police station, alerting officers to a suspected suicide at Saraswati Apartments. A team from the local police station reached the spot immediately and found the woman lying motionless on the ground. She was declared dead at the scene.

Senior police officers were informed and the area was cordoned off for examination. The crime scene was inspected by the Crime Team along with forensic experts to rule out any signs of foul play. Preliminary investigations have not revealed any external injuries apart from those consistent with a fall from height, officials said. Police also examined CCTV footage installed in the building, which reportedly shows the woman jumping from the top floor on her own, with no other person visible at the time of the incident. Based on these findings, investigators said there are no apparent indications of external interference at this stage.

The body was later shifted to a government mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and complete medico-legal formalities. Family members were present at the spot and have been questioned. Police said further inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances that may have led to the suicide.