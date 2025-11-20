62 pollution hotspots flagged; Sirsa calls for citizen support

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said the city is in the middle of an intensified battle against worsening air quality, urging residents to actively support government efforts to curb pollution.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa stated that the government has mapped out dozens of new high-pollution zones that need immediate intervention. “Sixty-two hotspots have been identified that contribute to pollution caused by garbage and dust. All Delhi government ministers, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s instructions, are inspecting these hotspots,” he said. Sirsa added that the city’s deteriorating air quality is directly linked to unmanaged solid waste, dust from roads, ongoing construction activities and chronic traffic congestion. “Delhi government is waging a war against pollution. This needs to be fought together, and I appeal to people to join in to make Delhi garbage, dust and pollution-free,” he said, calling for public participation to support on-ground efforts.

The minister inspected one of the newly identified hotspots in Palam, accompanied by the local MLA, to review dust levels, waste accumulation and road conditions. Officials said targeted actions are underway in all flagged zones, including intensified cleaning, mechanised sweeping, improved waste-collection cycles and stricter monitoring of construction sites.

Delhi has been reeling under persistently poor air quality, with Wednesday marking the sixth consecutive day of “very poor” AQI levels. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 391, edging close to the “severe” category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app showed that 18 of the 38 monitoring stations across Delhi registered AQI levels in the “severe” bracket, indicating dangerously high concentrations of particulate matter. Health experts warn that such levels pose significant risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues.

Sirsa said the government is targeting all pollution sources but stressed that lasting improvement needs public cooperation, urging cleaner habits and support for local cleanliness efforts.