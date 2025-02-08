60.54% voter turnout; 50.42L men, 44.08L women cast votes

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, with 94,51,997 people casting their votes on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Of the voters who exercised their franchise, 50.42 lakh were men while 44.08 lakh were women. Also, 403 third-gender voters participated in the polling process.

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP while the Congress has been projected to make no significant gains from last elections.

Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.

In the 2020 polls, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of the voters in the national capital participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly with with 699 candidates in the fray was held in 13,766 stations on February 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.

According to ECI data, the northeast district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout at 66.25 per cent whereas the southeast district saw the lowest turnout at 56.40 per cent.

Among individual assembly constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest voter turnout at 69.01 per cent, while Mehrauli recorded the lowest at 53.02 per cent.

The Special Summary Revision, 2025, released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, showed that Delhi has 1,55,24,858 registered voters of which 83,49,645 are men, 71,73,952 are women, and 1,261 third-gender voters.