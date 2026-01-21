600 EV tankers to power Delhi’s water drive

New Delhi: In a major push towards reforming Delhi’s water distribution system and strengthening environmental governance, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday approved a series of far-reaching projects, including the induction of 600 electric vehicle (EV) water tankers, aimed at ensuring transparent, clean, and regulated water supply across the Capital.



The decisions were taken at the 176th meeting of the DJB, chaired by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, and mark a clear shift towards technology-driven and citizen-centric water management. Officials said the move is intended to eliminate unregulated tanker operations, improve service delivery in water-stressed areas, and support long-term planning for Delhi’s growing water needs.

Under the approved plan, 300 EV-mounted tankers will be deployed exclusively for free water supply in residential areas, particularly unauthorised and underserved colonies. The remaining 300 tankers will cater to commercial and institutional users on a regulated payment basis, bringing transparency to a sector often criticised for pollution and black-market practices. All tankers will be equipped with stainless steel tanks, GPS tracking, and app-based booking and monitoring systems.

“This is not a temporary arrangement, but a structural reform. With 600 EV water tankers, 300 for free residential supply and 300 for regulated commercial use, we are ending pollution, curbing the grey market, and ensuring

that water reaches people safely and transparently,” Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

In another key decision, the Board approved the revival of the Wazirabad Barrage pondage area through scientific desilting to enhance raw water storage ahead of the summer. For the first time, DJB will generate revenue from the desilting process instead of incurring expenditure. “What makes this initiative historic is that instead of spending money on desilting, DJB will now earn revenue from it,” the Minister said. The DJB also cleared sewer connectivity projects for four Groups of Colonies, Sangam Nagar, Ranhola, Wazirabad, and Begumpur, benefiting nearly 12.5 lakh residents. Additionally, the Zindpur Decentralised Sewage Treatment Project was approved to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Yamuna. “Every untreated drain is an assault on the Yamuna. This project ensures that sewage is intercepted, treated, and managed scientifically,” the Minister said.