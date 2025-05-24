60-yr-old bludgeoned to death in suspected robbery attempt, 3 held

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a brick in Delhi’s Rohini, allegedly by a group of boys who fled with his money, police said on Friday.

The victim, Lal Babu Paswan, a mason, was attacked around 4.50 pm near Ali Chowk in Prem Nagar while working on a house he was constructing on his 40 to 50 square yard plot.

According to a senior police officer, three to four youths assaulted him, snatched his money, and fled. A PCR call was received reporting the assault and robbery.

Paswan, a resident of Prem Nagar in Kirari, was found severely injured in the head and face, slumped on a chair at the site. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigations indicate the motive was robbery. A case has been registered, three suspects have been held, and CCTV footage is being examined. The crime and forensic team inspected the site, and the body was sent for post-mortem.