60-year-old woman strangled to death by grandson over online gaming debt in Gzb

GHAZIABAD: An elderly woman was strangled to death by her grandson after she refused to give him money for settling debts from online gaming and unpaid rent for his cart, police officials reported.



Harpyari Devi (60) was allegedly killed by Vinod Kumar (20) on June 8 in Sahibabad’s Arthla police station area. The incident came to light later when Harpyari’s son reported it to the police. Vinod, who had recently rented a shop for an eatery and incurred debts from online gaming, resorted to violence when his grandmother declined his request for financial assistance. He fled after the incident but was arrested on Sunday.

DCP Nimish Patil stated that the autopsy confirmed strangulation as the cause of death, and Vinod has been sent to jail following his court appearance.