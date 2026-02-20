6-yr-old killed as e-rickshaw flips after collision with car

NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl was killed while her grandmother sustained injured after the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a car and overturned in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, an official said on Thursday.

A PCR call regarding an accident involving a minor girl was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital on the morning of February 17, he said. The victim and her maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), a resident of Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident. They were later shifted to an advanced facility in Dwarka.

According to police, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

“During enquiry, Mercy Xavier told police that around 7.40 am on February 17, she was travelling in an e-rickshaw with her granddaughter. Near the Janakpuri Fire Station, the e-rickshaw collided with a car and overturned, throwing them both on to the road, causing serious injuries,” the officer said, adding that Xavier is undergoing treatment and said to be stable.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Janakpuri. The driver, Sanjeev, was arrested and the vehicle seized. Police are probing CCTV footage as

concerns grow over unregulated e-rickshaws.