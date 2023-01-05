6 new Covid cases in city

Delhi logged six fresh Coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With the new infections, the national capital’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,07,250. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,521, the data showed.

The fresh cases came out of 4,562 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported seven COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.21 per cent, while it had logged four cases with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent on Monday.

Delhi reported 11 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, while 14 cases were reported on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent.

Last week, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

The Delhi government had also set aside Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of

preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Currently, 14 of the 8,295 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 22 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 30, it said.