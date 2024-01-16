6 human traffickers, 3 illegal immigrants arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has dismantled an international human trafficking network known as the ‘Dunki Network.’ The operation resulted in the arrest of six traffickers, including both international and Indian traffickers, with three illegal immigrants, officials informed on Monday.



The operation began on January 4, based on a tip-off about a Bangladeshi national involved in trafficking activities in the Mayur Vihar area. A team, led by Inspector Pramod and supported by SHO Mayur Vihar and ACP Mayur Vihar, apprehended the suspect along with two accomplices.

Additional DCP East Achin Garg stated that during the investigation, it was revealed that the traffickers were part of a larger criminal syndicate operating in collaboration with a manpower consultancy in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The victims, enticed with promises of lucrative jobs in European countries, were charged substantial amounts ranging from Rs 1 to 5 lakh.

The traffickers, after receiving the victims in India, kept them deceived about their visa application process, encouraging them to overstay their visas. The criminals even facilitated the creation of fake Aadhaar and PAN cards through agents, demanding more money from the victims. The illegal activities extended to creating fake work permits and organizing events to deceive victims further. A thorough investigation led to the arrest of additional individuals involved in the network, including those responsible for creating fake documents. The police recovered a substantial amount of evidence, including 226 passports, 7 laptops, 12 mobile phones, and numerous fake certificates related to police clearance, education, and work permits, Garg mentioned.

Among the arrested accused persons are Mohd Ali Akbor, Mohd Ibraheem, Mohd Modassir Khan, Dheeraj Kumar Bishnoi, Gaurav Gulati, and Narender Arya. The police have also revealed the profiles of these accused, shedding light on their roles in the trafficking network, Garg said.

The ongoing investigation aims to apprehend other absconding individuals connected to this criminal enterprise, Garg added.