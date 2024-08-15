6 firefighters injured in a cylinder blast in Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI: Six firefighters suffered burn wounds due to an LPG cylinder blast while putting out a blaze in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Wednesday, an official said.

A call was received about a fire at a three-storey building in Karol Bagh on 1.36 pm and at least eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

“While our fire fighters were conducting dousing operation inside the building, an LPG cylinder took off due to which they suffered with injuries,” an DFS official said. The firefighters were taken to BLK hospital where they are under treatment.