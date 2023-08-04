6 arrested for stone-pelting during Muharram processions in Nangloi

New Delhi: In the aftermath of a clash during Muharram processions in Nangloi, Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals believed to be involved in the stone-pelting incident against the police.



The clash resulted in injuries to 12 people, including six police personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer, Harendra Singh confirmed that police teams have successfully arrested the suspects responsible for the disturbance. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahil Salmani (25), Aslam Qureshi (37), Sameer alias Choti (23), Sahil Khan (21), Azeem (23) and Sohaib (23).

As per police reports, the trouble began during the ‘Tazia’ processions conducted in the Nangloi area on July 29, with an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people participating. However, a group of participants from one or two processions on Rohtak Road allegedly deviated from the pre-decided route, which had been agreed upon during a coordination meeting with the Taziadaran.

The police attempted to persuade the unruly participants to stick to the predetermined route and proceed to the designated burial sites.

While most of the participants cooperated, a small group of miscreants continued to incite the crowd and resorted to stone-pelting.

In response to the stone-pelting, the police used mild caning to disperse the unruly mob and restore order. Subsequently, the ‘Tazia’ processions were conducted peacefully in the area, adhering to customs and religious practices.