6 arrested as 2 robbery cases cracked within 36 hours

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has successfully solved two robbery cases within 36 hours, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the two separate incidents.



The cases were efficiently handled by the teams of Delhi Police from the Police Stations of Sarai Rohilla and Kotwali.

Three criminals were identified as Ankit alias Lefty (20), Harsh (19), and Rishi Raj (22), all residents of Shastri Nagar, Delhi, arrested for the blind robbery incident in Sarai Rohilla.

According to the police, the case involved a blind robbery where the three budding criminals, school dropouts, and drug addicts targeted a victim, Sunny, and his friend Shivam in the vicinity of Hanuman Vatika, Shastri Nagar, Delhi.

The assailants, armed with a knife, forcefully robbed the victim’s Vivo mobile phone. The victim, who drives an E-rickshaw, sustained injuries during the incident. The swift response from the dedicated police team of Delhi Police resulted in the identification and subsequent arrest of the three accused persons within 12 hours.

The team analysed CCTV footage and human intelligence to track the criminals.

The arrested individuals, Ankit Kumar alias Lefty, Rishiraj, and Harsh, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The recovery included the stolen mobile phone, a SIM card, and the knife used in the robbery.

The accused revealed their involvement in criminal activities driven by a desire for a lavish lifestyle, fueled by drugs and alcohol. Ankit Kumar, in particular, had a previous case of theft registered in Sarai Rohilla Police Station. In another incident solved by Delhi Police of Kotwali Police Station, three desperate robbers, operating in an auto, targeted passengers arriving via trains from other states.

The robbers were identified as Jishan (24) resident of Rajdhani Enclave, Rama Park, Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Gagan Singh (25) resident of DLF Ankur Vihar, Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Guddu (30) resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, Mustafabad, Delhi, aged 30.