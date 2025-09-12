5th club bouncer held in assault, molestation case

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police Crime Branch has arrested another bouncer of Mirage Club for allegedly molesting a woman, making obscene remarks, and assaulting her companion. The latest accused, Prakash (19), a resident of Village Munirka, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, was apprehended from Hauz Khas on September 10.

With his arrest, the total number of accused in custody has risen to five, officials said on Thursday.

The case stems from an incident on June 8, when a woman lodged a complaint at DLF Sector-29 Police Station. She alleged that while returning home after work, bouncers and staff members of Mirage Club stared at her, passed vulgar comments, and threatened sexual assault.

Distressed, she informed her employer, the owner of Human Night Club. When her manager went to confront the Mirage Club owner and manager, the bouncers — identified as Anil, Rohit, Eklavya, Prakash, and others — allegedly attacked him and issued death threats.

During questioning, Prakash admitted his role but claimed the victims had abused them inside the club, sparking the altercation. Police said efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects, with more arrests expected.