5th ‘Aarambh’ Library opens in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: Strengthening Delhi’s learning infrastructure, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated the ‘Aarambh’ Library at Vikaspuri, the fifth facility under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Aarambh initiative aimed at providing safe, affordable and well-equipped study spaces for students.



Located in M-Block, Vikaspuri, the library will operate round-the-clock in three eight-hour shifts and can accommodate over 180 students daily. Access has been priced at a nominal Rs 1,000 per month per shift, making it accessible to aspirants from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Lt. Governor said Delhi attracts students from across the country and requires modern, secure learning spaces. He described Aarambh as a service-oriented initiative designed to support students with limited resources, adding that youth-centric infrastructure would remain a priority. The inauguration was attended by Delhi Health, Transport and IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, DDA Vice-Chairman N. Saravana Kumar, and senior officials.

The Vikaspuri facility is equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, modular study tables with power points, secure lockers, CCTV surveillance, air-conditioned and well-lit interiors, and separate washrooms for men and women, including an accessible toilet. To support extended study hours, a dedicated cafeteria, ‘Café Vardaan’, has been set up within the premises. The Aarambh initiative was conceived in the aftermath of the July 2024 Rajinder Nagar basement

flooding tragedy, which exposed the risks associated with overcrowded private reading rooms.