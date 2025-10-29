59-year-old held for espionage and fake passport case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in espionage activities, including links with foreign-based nuclear scientist, and a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini and also known by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin and Syed Adil Hussaini, was apprehended from Seemapuri in Delhi two days ago, he said.

A police source said that the accused was also in touch with a nuclear scientist based abroad. Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur.

“Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents,” the officer added.

The entire network was allegedly being operated from Jamshedpur, where fake identity cards and passports were being prepared with the help of counterfeit documents.

During the search, police seized one original and two forged passports from Adil’s possession.

Adil was arrested on October 26 under sections of the BNS for conspiracy, cheating and forgery. His brother Akhtar was also held for using fake documents to obtain multiple identity cards.