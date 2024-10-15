58th IHGF Delhi Fair to showcase over 3,000 exhibitors

GREATER NOIDA: The 58th IHGF Delhi Fair, organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), is set to take place from October 16 to 20 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway.

As per organisers, the edition promises to be a grand affair, with over 3000 exhibitors showcasing their products in 16 expansive halls, each dedicated to one of the 14 prominent display segments. These segments include housewares, home furnishings, furniture, gifts and decor, lamps and lighting, Christmas and festive decorations, fashion jewellery and accessories, spa and wellness products, carpets and rugs, bathroom accessories, garden accessories, educational toys and games, handmade paper products and stationery, as well as leather bags.

Dileep Baid, Chairman of EPCH, emphasised the significance of the IHGF Delhi Fair as one of the world’s largest sourcing events, offering importers, buyers, and retailers a unique opportunity to explore India’s finest handicrafts.

R. K. Verma, Executive Director of EPCH, noted the fair’s recognition for showcasing India’s diverse handicrafts. More than 100 countries, including Argentina and the United States, have pre-registered, with various company representatives

confirming attendance.