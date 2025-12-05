58-yr-old businessman killed after car hits his cycle in Ggm

Gurugram: A 58-year-old businessman died after a speeding car struck him from behind during his morning cycling routine in DLF phase 2 area here, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Amitabh Jain, they said.

The Santro (car) driver fled from the spot, but the entire act was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby house, the police said.

Jain was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.