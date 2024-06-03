573% surge in minor driving prosecutions: Traffic Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police have ramped up their efforts to address the alarming surge in minor driving incidents across the city in 2024.



This year, there has been a significant increase in prosecutions against underage drivers, highlighting the traffic police’s proactive stance.

From January 1 to May 15, 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 101 challans for minor driving offenses, a dramatic rise from the 15 challans issued during the same period in 2023.

This nearly 573 per cent increase in prosecutions underscores the rigorous enforcement strategies implemented by the traffic police and their unwavering commitment to upholding the law.

The intensified crackdown on minor driving is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving inexperienced drivers.

To this end, the Delhi Traffic Police have introduced heightened surveillance, additional personnel at key checkpoints, and increased patrolling in areas known for frequent traffic violations by minors.

Moreover, the police have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities to educate parents and guardians about the legal and safety implications of allowing minors to drive.

These educational efforts are designed to complement enforcement actions and foster a culture of responsible driving from a young age.

The rise in prosecutions also serves as a deterrent, emphasising the legal consequences of such violations.

The Delhi Traffic Police urge parents and guardians to take their responsibility seriously and prevent minors from driving.

They also appeal to the public to report any instances of minor driving to the traffic police or the nearest police station.

In a statement, the Delhi Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all road users and reducing traffic-related incidents.