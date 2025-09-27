55-yr-old man shot near Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds after two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him near Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to police, the incident was reported at 9:53 am, when a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received regarding the shooting.

The injured man was identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a resident of Begumpur. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after sustaining bullet injuries, officials said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest Kataria was attacked by two men who approached on a motorcycle.

They allegedly fired at him before fleeing the scene on the same bike. Police have not yet established the motive and are examining whether the victim had prior disputes that could have led to the attack.

A team from Malviya Nagar Police Station reached the site soon after the report and began gathering evidence from the scene.

The area around Vijay Mandal Park has been searched for clues, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the suspects’ movements.

Senior officers confirmed that a case is being registered and further legal action is in progress.

Meanwhile, the victim remains under treatment, with his condition being closely monitored. Police said efforts are under way to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest.