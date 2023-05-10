55-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi’s Civil Lines

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man was shot dead in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday, adding two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

A lunch bag of the victim was found missing from the spot, they said. The incident took place on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Virender Singh Rawat, a resident of Burari.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that police received a call on Monday from Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital saying one Virender Singh Rawat was admitted there in an injured state by his relative Manoj Rawat.

Virender died in the hospital during treatment, Kalsi said.

Manoj, who is a brother-in-law of the deceased, said that around 7:20 pm he was returning home after completing his duty when he found Virender in a cycle rickshaw in an injured state near Victoria Public School at Rajpur Road, the DCP said.

He shifted the victim to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

A police team and a forensic team have inspected the spot, the official said.

On the basis of a complaint by Manoj, a case under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of of the Arms Act was registered on Tuesday, police said.