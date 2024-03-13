55 students detained at DU campus ahead of protest against CAA

NEW DELHI: About 55 students were detained on Tuesday as they assembled to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty. The demonstration, spearheaded by students affiliated with the Left-leaning AISA, aimed to express opposition to the CAA, which had been notified by the Centre on Monday.



Manik Gupta, the president of Delhi University’s AISA unit and one of the first to be detained, recounted the incident to Millennium Post, alleging that police apprehended students even before the protest officially began. Gupta further claimed that several students, who were merely present outside the Arts Faculty and not actively participating in the protest, were detained based on suspicion. He asserted that the police response was excessive and accused them of handling the students roughly.

According to sources, the detained protesters were taken to Burari police station and were released after approximately two hours. The police have refuted all allegations of brutality, contradicting the claims made.

Discontent against the CAA has spread to various university campuses, including Jamia Millia Islamia, following its notification. Student organizations like the SFI convened a press conference at Jamia, demanding not only the repeal of the Act but also the release of all students who were detained in anti-CAA protests nearly four years ago.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules of the CAA on Monday, paving the way for its implementation.