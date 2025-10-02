5.5 MW solar capacity planned across govt buildings

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a major initiative to solarise all government buildings in the capital where rooftop installations are feasible.

Under the plan, it will be mandatory for government buildings with rooftop areas exceeding 500 square metres to adopt solar power. The Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL), a Delhi government undertaking, has already begun execution of the project.

As part of the first phase, IPGCL will install solar systems on 332 government buildings at a cost of Rs 21 crore. The plants will have a combined capacity of 5.5 MW and are expected to generate 60 lakh units of electricity annually. Officials said the project will also help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 4,220 tonnes per year.

At the launch, Power Minister Ashish Sood, Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dadhich (IAS), and Principal Director of Delhi Fire Services A. Neducheziyan (IAS) were present alongside the Chief Minister.

The programme is being described as a step towards sustainable energy use and a cleaner environment, with officials stressing its role in reducing dependence on conventional power sources.