548 foreigners caught in Outer Delhi immigration crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Outer District team apprehended 548 foreign nationals in 2025 for overstaying in the national capital, as part of a sustained enforcement drive to strengthen internal security and ensure compliance with immigration laws.

Officials said specialised teams across police stations and operational units worked throughout the year to trace and detain foreigners who had overstayed their visas or were residing without valid documents.

The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, with coordinated efforts across multiple units.

The Foreigners Cell led the operations by identifying 318 illegal residents, followed by Nihal Vihar police station with 134 cases and Mundka with 87. Smaller numbers were traced by Ranhola, Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar East and the Cyber Police Station, reflecting a district-wide approach rather than isolated enforcement.

Police officials said the operations involved systematic verification drives, local intelligence inputs and coordination with beat staff to

identify suspicious or undocumented residents.

A nationality-wise breakup showed that Bangladeshi nationals formed the largest group, accounting for 380 cases, followed by Nigerians with 111. Others included citizens of the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon, along with a small number from Niger, Liberia, Russia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Gambia.

All those apprehended were found to be staying in the Outer District without valid travel or residency documents, police said. After being produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, deportation orders were issued in accordance with procedure. Pending completion of formalities, the foreign nationals have been lodged in designated detention centres.

Senior officers said the crackdown underscored the Delhi Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing unauthorised residency in the capital, adding that similar verification drives and enforcement measures would continue in future.