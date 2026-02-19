50,000 locally grown tulips to bloom this spring: Official

NEW DELHI: Delhi will be adorned with 50,000 locally-grown tulips this spring, in what has been described as a step towards reducing dependence on imports while enhancing the capital’s appeal for residents and tourists alike, officials said.

The initiative marks a step towards fulfilling Lt Governor VK Saxena’s vision to grow tulips locally, the Lok Niwas (L-G office) said in a post on X.

“This spring, Delhi blossoms with 50,000 locally grown tulips, marking a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of L-G… reducing our dependence on imports and enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal for tourists,” the post read.

Of 50,000 indigenous tulip bulbs, 29,000 were developed by NDMC at Lodhi Garden and 21,000 by IHBT Palampur; 5.17 lakh more bulbs will be imported. mpost