5,000 civic staff set for regularisation this year

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a series of welfare measures for sanitation workers and families of deceased employees, underscoring what Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh described as the Corporation’s continued commitment to employee welfare.



Addressing the media, the Mayor said 86 dependents of deceased employees have been appointed on compassionate grounds as daily-wage sanitation workers in the Environment Management Services Department. The move, he said, is aimed at providing immediate financial relief and stability to families who lost their earning members while in service. “The Corporation considers its employees as part of an extended family and remains committed to safeguarding their dignity and welfare,” he said.

Chairman of the Environment Management Services Committee, Sandeep Kapoor, added that over the past year, 1,460 sanitation workers have been regularised, while 562 dependents of deceased employees were provided compassionate appointments. He said the process would continue in a transparent and time-bound manner.

In a parallel initiative, the MCD has announced a ₹5,000 incentive for three beldaars and sanitation workers in each ward for outstanding performance in the 2026–27 financial year, with budgetary provisions already made. Officials said the incentive is intended to boost morale and recognise dedication and honesty in service.

The civic body further informed that 1,360 sanitation workers have already been regularised, and around 5,000 employees appointed between 2000 and 2002 are set to be regularised this year. Night-cleaning has commenced in over 318 markets, covering nearly 550 kilometres of roads, with additional staff deployment planned in DDA-transferred markets to enhance

citywide cleanliness.