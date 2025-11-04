500+ vehicles below BS-IV emission standards denied entry into Capital

NEW DELHI: More than 500 vehicles below BS-IV norms were turned back from Delhi’s borders after the ban on the entry of commercial goods vehicles compliant with BS-III or lower emission standards came into force in the national capital.

The ban on the entry of such vehicles kicked in on Saturday.

According to data shared by the transport department, 266 vehicles were returned on the first day, followed by 179 on Sunday and 68 on Monday.

Transport department and traffic police teams have been deployed at Delhi’s borders.

The transport department, in collaboration with the traffic police, has formed 23 teams for enforcement purposes, officials said.

The 23 locations where the teams have been deployed include the Kundli border, the Rajokri border, the Tikri border, the Aya Nagar border, the Kalindi Kunj border, the Auchandi border, Mandoli, Kapashera and the Bajghera toll or Dwarka Expressway, they said.

According to the officials, an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles in Delhi are below BS-IV emission standards.

There are no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles, until October 31, 2026, or vehicles running on CNG, LNG,

or electricity.

The AQI on Monday was recorded at 309, declining from Sunday, when it stood at 366.