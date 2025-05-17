‘500 new e-buses to join Delhi’s public transport fleet in next two months’

New Delhi: In the next two months, 500 new electric buses will be rolled out on the city roads, Delhi Transport minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday.

After a review meeting on the induction of e-buses in the public transport fleet, Singh said that the government will induct 1000 such buses by the end of this year.“We are moving swiftly to transform public transport. In the next two months, 500 e-buses will be on Delhi’s Roads, and by year-end, 1,000 more will follow -- ensuring cleaner, more efficient commuting options for all,” Singh said in a statement.

“The new electric buses should be introduced at the earliest so that the benefits of clean, efficient mobility reach citizens without delay. With the induction of these non-polluting electric buses, we are taking a decisive step toward making Delhi the EV capital of India,” Singh said.

A structured route rationalisation plan is being implemented to effectively integrate electric DEVI buses into Delhi’s existing public transport network.

The DEVI e-buses are operating on shorter routes (around 12 km each), particularly in areas where longer (12-metre) buses face operational challenges. “With route rationalisation and greater awareness, DEVI buses will enhance last-mile connectivity and bring clean, efficient transport closer to every commuter in Delhi,” he said. The meeting was attended by senior transport department officials and leading bus concessionaires.

Officials from the transport department and representatives of leading bus concessionaires, including PMI Electro Mobility, Switch Mobility,

JBM and others were also present in the meeting.

Singh called upon the bus concessionaires to accelerate the delivery of electric buses and ramp up the development of EV charging infrastructure across all key depots to ensure smooth deployment and operation.

The transport department officials said that civil works at various depots, along with the electrification process, are nearing completion.

The minister stated that the introduction of the new electric buses is a significant step toward establishing Delhi as the electric vehicle capital of the

country. He directed the concerned agencies to expedite the process to provide clean, efficient mobility options to the people of Delhi.