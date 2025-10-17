500 nabbed in SE Delhi under ‘Op Aaghat 2.0’; 20% dip in street crime reports: Cops

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed a 20 per cent reduction in PCR calls related to street crimes over the last month in the Southeast Delhi district, attributing it to intensified night patrolling, vehicle checks and visible policing.

According to an official, around 500 people were apprehended under Operation Aaghat 2.0, a crackdown on organised crime, habitual offenders, bootleggers and drug peddlers.

Launched under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Sanjay Jain on Wednesday, and led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari, the coordinated operation involved over 600 police personnel across the district, the officer said. According to the police, around 130 accused were arrested under the Arms Act, Delhi Excise Act, NDPS Act and Public Gambling Act, while another 360 were apprehended under preventive action measures.

Among those arrested were 64 ‘bad characters’ (BCs) with a history of involvement in street crimes, police said.

The operation led to the seizure of 31 weapons, 5,826 quarters of illicit liquor, 5.5 kg of ganja, and Rs 1.85 lakh from gambling dens. Additionally, 163 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, police stated.

According to the police, Operation Aaghat, first conducted on September 20, 2025, will now be held every month as part of a sustained campaign to dismantle organised criminal syndicates and discourage repeated criminal activity among habitual offenders.

“This time, more gambling dens were busted, resulting in the recovery of Rs 1.85 lakh, compared to Rs 78,350 in the first phase. Under preventive action, 524 persons were booked, up from 294 during Aaghat 1.0,” DCP Tiwari said.

He said the operation focused on crime-prone areas and jhuggi clusters, aiming to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season and instil a greater sense of safety among residents.

Police claimed that proactive measures such as intensified night patrolling, vehicle checks and visible policing have led to a 20 per cent reduction in PCR calls related to street crimes compared to the past month. Strict provisions under Sections 111 and 112 of the BNS will be invoked in cases linked to organised crime, and externment (prohibition from a certain area) proposals are being prepared against repeat offenders to ensure long-term public safety, he added.