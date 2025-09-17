500 creches to open on PM’s b’day

New Delhi: The Delhi government will roll out 500 creches for the children of women working as labourers in the city on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Speaking after performing Vishwakarma Puja at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister lauded the contribution of workers in shaping the nation’s growth. She underlined that no state can achieve meaningful progress without the relentless efforts of its labour force.

“In recognition of their role, we are introducing 500 creches named ‘Palna’, where the children of women workers will be cared for while their mothers are at work,” Gupta said. The initiative, she added, aims to provide a safe, nurturing space for children of daily-wage earners who often lack access to formal childcare facilities.

The announcement comes six months after the BJP formed the government in Delhi. Since then, Gupta highlighted, several social welfare measures have been launched with a focus on healthcare and support for vulnerable communities. These include the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and the establishment of Arogya Mandir clinics across neighbourhoods, designed to deliver accessible primary health services to the poor.

Gupta stressed that the launch of Palna centres reflects her government’s commitment to both women empowerment and child welfare. “Delhi belongs to its workers, and my government will always stand with them in every situation,” she said.

Officials said the creches will be spread across labour-concentrated areas of the city and staffed with trained caregivers. Besides basic supervision, children will also have access to nutrition and early learning activities, ensuring that their well-being is not compromised while their parents are engaged in physically demanding jobs.

The government expects the initiative to reduce the burden on working mothers, improve workplace participation of women in informal sectors, and provide children with a secure environment.

By linking the launch to the prime minister’s birthday, the Delhi government also intends to underline its alignment with the Centre’s focus on welfare-oriented governance and inclusive development.