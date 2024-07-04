‘50% of DU colleges do not have Vice Principals’: Forum

NEW DELHI: Chairman of Forum of Academics for Social Justice, Hansraj Suman, pointed out that principals have strongly condemned the non-appointment of the vacant posts of vice principals in about 50 per cent of colleges affiliated to Delhi University, in a letter to the DU V-C, Prof Yogesh Singh. While some colleges have allegedly arbitrarily appointed vice principals without roster and seniority, most of the colleges that have officiating principals are where vice principals posts are vacant, the letter mentioned.



Suman further condemned the tenure of more than five years for the officiating principal, pointing out that in some colleges officiating principals have held office for more than 10 years, demanding their tenure to not be more than one year.

As per new UGC guidelines, the principal appoints the vice principal which earlier was done on the basis of seniority of professors. The letter also stated that ever since UGC has fixed the tenure of college principals to five years, appointment of officiating principals are being done while posts of vice principals have been left vacant.

The forum urged Delhi University to mandate Vice Principal appointments in every college to oversee academics in the Principal’s absence and address non-academic issues with the Management Committee. Dr. Suman called for a transparent and fair appointment process.