50% of Delhi street vendors report significant income loss due to extreme heat, finds study

New Delhi: Over 80 per cent of the street vendors surveyed in Delhi reported a decline in customers during heatwave days in April and May, and around 50 per cent experienced significant income loss, according to a new report by the think tank Greenpeace India and the National Hawker Federation.

The study, involving 721 street vendors, was conducted in April and May in various locations including Meena Bazaar, Old Delhi Railway Station area, Red Fort area, Nehru Place, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Karol Bagh, India Gate, Janpath, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar Road, Saket, Sarojini Market, among others.

“Data from over 700 respondents highlight the devastating impact on their health, productivity, and livelihoods. We demand immediate government intervention, including the establishment of heat shelters in markets with essential facilities, safety kits, and institutional support for the most vulnerable,” said Sandeep Verma, Convener of the National Hawker Federation Delhi. “80.08 per cent of street vendors observed a decline in customer numbers during heatwaves. 49.27 per cent of them have been experiencing a loss of income due to extreme climatic conditions,” the report said. A large number of respondents experienced health issues due to the hot weather. Irritability was the most common issue, affecting 73.44 per cent of respondents, followed by headaches (66.93 per cent), dehydration (67.46 per cent), sunburn (66.53 per cent), fatigue (60.82 per cent), and muscle cramps (57.37 per cent).

Seven out of eight women street vendors reported experiencing high blood pressure, while women in the middle age group raised concerns about delays in their menstrual cycles due to the extreme heat. All the women who participated in the study reported that sleeplessness during the night has become quite common due to increased heat, and this results in exhaustion throughout the day. Guddi, one of the women street vendors, said, “After being

exposed to the heat of the sun all day, I don’t feel like eating dinner at night. All I can

think about is stretching my legs and going to sleep.”