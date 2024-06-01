50-day-old infant dies, raising Vivek Vihar blaze death toll to 7

NEW DELHI: The death toll in an east Delhi neonatal hospital fire reached seven after a 50-day-old girl child, rescued from the site, succumbed during treatment.

A senior police officer confirmed the infant’s death, and a family member corroborated, stating doctors informed them Friday morning.

The tragedy at Baby Care New Born Hospital claimed six newborn lives, with five injured.

The blaze, starting around 11:30 pm, spread to adjacent buildings. Sixteen fire tenders aided the rescue of seven children.

The hospital lacked a fire NOC and proper fire-combat arrangements.

Oxygen cylinders exploded due to the fire, initiated by a generator short circuit, according to authorities.