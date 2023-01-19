50 aircraft to take part in R-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, nine Rafale to dazzle in air

: Fifty aircraft will take part in the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path that will include aerial display by nine Rafale and the Navy’s IL-38 which will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said. IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, he said.

“It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event,” the IAF official said. These 50 aircrafts will include four from the Army as well, he added.

At a press interaction here, the Indian Air Force also unveiled a model of the IAF tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade.

The theme of the IAF tableau is “Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries” and will showcase some of the major assets of the IAF, including a few which have been recently inducted. This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

Nine Rafale aircrafts will also be part of the flypast during the celebrations, the IAF official said.

“Four Rafale will be part of the Netra formation and four others in Vajrang formation with a C-130 aircraft, an one will perform the ‘Vertical Charlie’ at the end of the flypast,” he added.

Asked what all will be showcased during the flypast for the first time, the IAF official said, besides the IL-38 naval aircraft, the formations like ‘Bheem’ and ‘Vajrang’ will be showcased over the Kartavya Path for the first time. In the ‘Bheem’ formation, a C-17 aircraft will be flanked by two Su-30s. And, then in the ‘Vajrang’ formation, a C-130 aircraft will be flanked by four Rafale aircraft, he said.