5-yr-old stabbed to death by father’s employee

New Delhi: A 5-year-old driver’s child has been brutally stabbed to death by a man employed by the child’s father over a heated argument.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR received at the Narela Police Station.

According to the police, a call regarding a suspected kidnapping was initially received at the NIA Police Station around 3:30 PM and was later transferred to the Narela Police Station for further action.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the victim, identified only as a 5-year-old child of the driver, had gone missing while playing outside his residence. A search operation was launched immediately, and during the investigation, the child’s body was discovered inside a room rented by Neetu, the complainant’s driver, who lived nearby.

The police said that the body bore severe injuries consistent with an assault using bricks and a knife. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was an act of revenge. Police said that the complainant owns seven to eight Champion vehicles and had recently reprimanded his driver, Neetu, following a drunken altercation.

On Monday evening, Neetu and another driver, Wasim, allegedly got into a fight after consuming alcohol.

When Wasim complained about the incident, the complainant slapped Neetu two to four times and scolded him for his behaviour. Enraged over the humiliation, Neetu allegedly kidnapped the child the next day, lured him to his rented accommodation, and killed him. Following the discovery of the body, police teams reached the spot and conducted a detailed inspection.

Forensic experts were also called in to collect evidence from the scene. The police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused.

“Neetu is absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him,” a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and the exact motive behind the crime.

The incident has shocked residents of the locality, who described the accused as a familiar face often seen around the complainant’s residence.