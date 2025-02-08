5-year-old girl ‘molested’ in Delhi; protest outside school

NEW DELHI: Scores of people gathered outside a private school on Friday and held a protest after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a foreign national student in the national Capital. The girl’s parents alleged that their daughter was sexually assaulted by her senior who is a foreign national, but police did not apprehended him even after five months of the incident.

On Friday, scores of people gathered outside the school and demanded strict action against the accused. According to the sources, the incident took place in August last year and an FIR was registered in September under section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the POCSO Act.