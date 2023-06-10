5 vehicle lifters arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram: Police arrested five vehicle lifters here on Saturday and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and a van from their possession, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sahab alias Sukkha, Asif, Hariom, Mohammad Zaheer and Arshad alias Kala.

All five were arrested by the team of crime unit Sohna led by Sub-Inspector Satya Prakash on Saturday morning from the Sohna area.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said: “The accused were active in vehicle theft and confessed to stealing 11 vehicles.” He added: “All the accused have already gone to jail earlier. Asif, Zaheer and Kala were wanted in five cases of vehicle theft. The 11 stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession and they are being questioned.”