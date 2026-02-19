5 ultrasound centres sealed for sex determination violations in GB Ngr

NOIDA: The Health Department in Gautam Buddh Nagar has sealed five ultrasound centres over the past one month for alleged violations of norms, including sex determination of foetuses, an official said on Wednesday.

Action was taken against the centres under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Chandan Soni said.

Soni said that in October, the department received information from a source regarding the alleged sex determination of a foetus at Bharat Scanning Centre located in Sector-37.

“Following a surprise inspection, the allegations were found to be true. The centre was sealed, and an FIR was lodged at Sector-39 police station,” he said.

Subsequently, on the instructions of the District Magistrate, a special campaign was launched to inspect other ultrasound centres operating in the district.

During inspections carried out in January, violations were detected at five centres, Soni said. In several cases, ultrasound procedures were being conducted in the absence of a qualified doctor, and mandatory records and CCTV cameras were not found on the premises.

He said the centres were sealed for flouting prescribed standards and legal provisions under the PCPNDT Act, 1994. Further investigation is underway.