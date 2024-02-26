5 stations proposed for RapidX-cum-metro route from Ghaziabad RRTS to Noida Airport

A total of 25 stations have been proposed at the 72.26 km RapidX-cum-metro route from Ghaziabad RRTS to Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, a senior Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA) officer informed.

According to officials, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) suggests 25 stations of which 11 stations will be of Rapid Rail and 14 stations will be of Metro. The metro running on this route will have three coaches and the rapid rail will have eight coaches. This will become the largest hub of the Rapid Rail Transit System starting from Sarai Kale Khan.

“The DPR is being prepared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation which is expected to be submitted to authority by April 4. In the initial phase, 25 stations will be developed while the rest 13 stations will be developed in later phases,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

Singh said that after studying the DPR, it will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for requisite approvals. “Once the UP government and the government of India give all required approvals, the work on this project will be taken to the next stage,” the CEO said.

With this, the distance between Noida International Airport and Indira Gandhi Airport will soon reduce. The journey can be completed in about 45 minutes by High Speed Rapid Rail. The speed of the train will be 140 km per hour. The RRTS will be built from Ghaziabad via Greater Noida West, Surajpur, Pari Chowk and YEIDA City.

A senior officer informed that a loop will be built for high speed rapid rail in order to complete the journey between Noida Airport and Indira Gandhi Airport Delhi in less time, a special high speed rapid rail will be run for the airport. A loop will be constructed at the station, so that the High Speed Rapid Rail can reach the airport without stopping. High Speed Rapid Rail will stop at some selected stations only.

The proposed route shall pass through Ghaziabad RRTS station, Greater Noida West (Sector 4), Greater Noida (Sector 2), Greater Noida Sector 12, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, Yeida North (Sec 18), Yeida Central (Sector 21, 35), and Noida International airport. The target is to complete it by the year 2031. Its construction is estimated to cost approximately Rs 16,189 crore. In this, the share of the Central Government will be 20 percent, that of the State Government will be 50 percent and that of NAIL will be 30 percent.