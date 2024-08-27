5 nabbed in firing incident at Satya Niketan café, illicit firearm seized

NEW DELHI: In a swift response to a firing incident at a café in Satya Niketan on Monday night, Delhi Police arrested five individuals, all residents of the Jahangirpuri area. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm when a group of young men got into a heated argument with the café owner, which escalated into a scuffle and culminated in one of the accused firing a shot in the air outside the café.



Rohit Meena, DCP South West, stated that the trouble began when the group entered Café Love Bite for dinner. One of the men sat on a glass table, prompting the café owner, Rohit, to object. This led to a verbal altercation, which quickly escalated as more individuals joined in.

A scuffle outside a café escalated when one suspect fired a shot, causing panic. Police responded at 8:48 pm, with Constable Ravinder apprehending Ahmed, a 26-year-old vendor. The group, celebrating a birthday, included four others from Jahangirpuri. Aurangzeb, 26, was caught with a Thar vehicle used in the crime. Atul, 20, Javed, 23 (with six prior cases), and Adil, 19, were also arrested. Javed had an illegal firearm. All suspects are in custody, and the investigation continues.