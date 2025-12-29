5 nabbed for reckless car stunts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested five men after a viral social media video showed dangerous car stunts and reckless driving near the ITO stretch towards Sarai Kale Khan, raising serious concerns over public safety.

According to police, the video, which was widely circulated on X on December 27, prompted swift action. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, an FIR was registered at IPE Police Station under Sections 281 and 125/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, for rash and negligent driving.

Following the registration of the case, police teams launched an investigation and apprehended five accused on December 28. Four vehicles used in the stunt driving were also traced and seized. Officials said the prompt response reflects the Delhi Police’s zero-tolerance stance against traffic violations that endanger lives and disrupt smooth movement on busy city roads.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Almas Arshad (21), a resident of Batla House in Okhla; Sarfaraj (26) of Joga Bai Extension, Jamia Nagar; Imran Qureshi (23) of Zakir Nagar; Shabbir (23) of Joga Bai Extension; and Saad Abdullah (22), also from Jamia Nagar.

All five are being questioned to ascertain their individual roles in the incident. Police have also verified the registration and ownership details of the vehicles involved.

Reiterating its commitment to road safety, the Delhi Police cautioned that reckless driving and performing stunts on public roads pose grave risks to motorists and pedestrians alike.

Citizens were urged to follow traffic rules, with police warning that stunts carried out for social media attention will invite strict legal action.