5 mobile snatchers arrested in two different operations

New Delhi: Police here arrested five men for allegedly stealing mobile phones in Delhi-NCR and then illegally selling them in other areas including in Nepal and Bangladesh, officials on Wednesday said.

Around 150 stolen phones were also recovered from their possession by the police in two separate operations. In the first case, police arrested Piyush (24) and Mayank (20), from Rohini. The police said that both were previously involved in criminal cases. “On September 14, a patrolling team nabbed Piyush. He disclosed his involvement in mobile theft cases committed in various areas in Rohini and selling them to Mayank. The team nabbed Mayank from Sector 1 in Rohini,” a senior police officer said. According to the police, the accused used to sell stolen mobile phones in Nepal, Bangladesh and different states of India. The police recovered 76 stolen mobile phones from their possession, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

In the second case, three members of a mobile snatching gang were arrested from the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi, police said. The accused were identified as Aman (22), Aaftab (22) and Harjeet Singh (29), the police said.