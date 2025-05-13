5 minors apprehended for fatally stabbing man in robbery attempt

New Delhi: Five minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death during a robbery attempt in the outer north Delhi’s Bawana area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, aged between 12 to 17 years, were apprehended, police said.

According to police, the incident took place late Sunday night when the victim, identified as Mustafa, was returning home from work with his colleague, Noor Alam.

“From the enquiry conducted so far, it was revealed that the boys had hatched a plan to commit robbery. However, during the act, chaos ensued after stabbing the victim, the boys panicked and fled,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

Information regarding Mustafa’s admission to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital with a stab injury was received at Bawana police station on Sunday night.

The police reached the hospital but they were informed that the injured had been referred to Dr BSA Hospital due to the severity of his condition, the officer said.

Mustafa died during treatment and the cause of death was noted as a stab wound. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

During the initial inquiry, Noor Alam informed police that the duo had finished work at Sector-3, Bawana, and were walking home when they were intercepted by five unidentified people near N-18 in the DSIIDC Bawana area.

“The assailants attempted to rob them. When Mustafa resisted, one of the suspects stabbed him. Noor Alam, with the help of local residents, managed to transport him to the hospital,” the officer said.

Initially believed to be a targeted attack, police suspected robbery as the motive. No belongings were taken, but Mustafa’s resistance during the attempted robbery may have triggered the fatal assault, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Bawana Police Station, and teams were formed to identify two other accused

in the case.