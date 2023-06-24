5 men arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.6 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Five men have been arrested for smuggling gold worth over Rs 2.6 crore at the international airport here, an official statement issued by the customs department on Friday said. The accused were arrested in two separate cases booked by the customs officials at the IGI airport.



In the first case, the officials intercepted four men — two of whom had arrived on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday — from Bangkok. On a detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, 4 kg gold (one kg from each passenger), valued at Rs 2.09 crore was recovered from them, the statement said, adding the accused were arrested and the yellow metal was seized.

In another case, a man was intercepted after he arrived from Bangkok on Tuesday.

“On personal and baggage search, the passenger admitted to having three oval-shaped capsules wrapped with a black adhesive tape containing gold paste weighing 1.25 kg (including packing material) concealed inside the rectum,” the statement said. Extraction from the capsules resulted in the recovery of 1.07 kg gold, valued at Rs 56.43 lakh, it said, adding the passenger was arrested and the yellow metal was seized.