5 held for robbing man of Rs 32L at gunpoint

New Delhi: Five men, two of them food delivery executives, were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 32 lakh from a man at gunpoint near Hedgewar hospital in east Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Rihaan, 28, and Nazim, 27, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Ansaar alias Aahad Khan, 30, Rahul Verma, 20, and Aakash, 25, all residents of Delhi, they said.



On January 29, police got information regarding a robbery of Rs 32 lakh near Hedgewar Hospital. The complainant said that three people came on a bike, hit him with the butt of the pistol and robbed him of his bag that had Rs 32 lakh in it, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police checked several CCTV cameras and analysed the entry and exit route.

Verma and Aakash were the first ones to be nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. At their instance, police further conducted raids and nabbed Nazim, Ansaar, and Rihaan, the DCP said.

Interrogation so far has revealed that the robbery was planned by Ansaar, Nazim, and Rihan, and another accused. The gang had been conducting recce of the victim for the last 15 days and had selected January 26 for the robbery. They later changed the date.

After the robbery, Rihaan distributed the looted money among all the accused, nine in all, with four of them still at large, police said. Three motorcycles,

Rs 9,86,000 of the robbed money, a mobile phone, new, one Wifi dongle, also bought from the looted money, and one pistol used in the crime were recovered from their possession, police said.

Rihaan, Najim and another of their accomplice, were the ones who executed the robbery. The three rode on a red bike, hit the target with a pistol, and snatched his bag.