5 held for duping people on pretext of providing escort services, say cops

New Delhi: Cyber unit of South Delhi Police has arrested five cyber fraudsters for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing escort services, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Ashok Patidaar (23), Deepak Teli aka Deepak Modi (29), Manish Patidaar (19), Ronak Suthar (18), Vinod Patidar (24), they all are residents of Dungarpur, Rajasthan, they said.

According to police, they received a complaint at Cyber Police Station South District on April 17 wherein the complainant alleged that he searched the website online for Escort Services and called on a mobile no. procured from a website. After sharing the photographs of the girls on his WhatsApp he chose one of them for Escort service. After that, as per instructions of the alleged person, he transferred Rs 500 as Registration charges for the escort services to the shared bank account No. through the online process. After that, on the pretext of Hotel booking charges, Police Verification Charges, Car Service Charges, etc., he paid a total of Rs 1,48,047 in the different shared bank accounts and QR codes, via online payment methods.

Finally, the complainant refused the services and asked for returning the money but the accused person demanded more money to return his paid amounts and after that avoided receiving calls from the complainant.

“On June 5, a raid was conducted in the area

of Udaipur City, Rajasthan, and the above five accused persons were apprehended from the area of Udaipur City,” they said.