5 dead in UP car crash involving Delhi family

Bulandshahr (UP): Five members of a family returning to Delhi from a wedding in Budaun died while one was injured following a road crash in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, police said.

The car hit a culvert on the road, overturned and caught fire which the police said happened because the driver was drowsy. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said the incident took place around 5.30 am near Janipur village.

He said the police were alerted that a car had crashed and caught fire. Immediately local police and fire brigade rushed to the site and started rescue-relief works.

“One injured person, identified as Gulnaz (28), was pulled out and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) while five other people on board the car were dead,” Singh said. The police identified those killed as Zubair (28), Tanveez (26), Momina (24), Zainul (2) and Zeba alias Nida (23). Initial investigation revealed that six people were returning to Malviya Nagar, Delhi, from a wedding in Budaun when their drowsy driver lost control of the car, which hit a culvert, overturned, and caught fire. Five died on the spot; one survived. Postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway.