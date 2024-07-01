5 arrests made in sensational Nazeer restaurant robbery case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a gang for the armed robbery at Nazeer restaurant in North-East Delhi’s Babarpur.

The incident, where Rs 65,000 and three mobile phones were stolen at gunpoint from the cashier and a waiter on June 11, prompted immediate action from ARSC Shakarpur and Welcome Police Station. Under Inspector K.K. Sharma’s leadership and ACP Arvind Kumar’s supervision, the team swiftly investigated using traditional and advanced methods.

Within ten days, suspects Sunny and Rinku were apprehended, leading to confessions. Recovered items included two mobile phones, a motorcycle, and clothing worn during the crime. Further investigation linked Rinku to violent crimes and other robbers in North-East Delhi. Sachin was arrested with a stolen motorcycle, and subsequent efforts led to the apprehension of Shivam and Himanshu, recovering two loaded pistols and stolen motorcycles. The focus now shifts to nabbing the gang leader with the stolen cash.

The operation also solved five robbery and two motor vehicle theft cases across Delhi and Ghaziabad.